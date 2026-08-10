“Real Texans Look Out for Each Other”: Charley Crockett Joins Willie Nelson and Tanya Tucker in Fight to Protect Rural Texas

Charley Crockett is making his stance on data centers clear. In an Instagram post, Crockett shared photos of himself with both Willie Nelson and Tanya Tucker, and revealed that he sided with the country music legends when it comes to Texas data centers.

“Btw I stand with Willie Nelson & Tanya Tucker against data centers in our rural Texas communities,” he wrote. “These are 2 of my biggest influences who I owe a great deal of my own success to directly. I’m proud to call them both friends. Real Texans look out for each other.”

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Indeed both Nelson and Tucker have spoken out against data centers.

The former discussed a proposed data center in Abbott, Texas, writing on Instagram in part, “The last thing we need is a loud, water thieving, light polluting, data center anywhere near our town (or any others for that matter).”

For her part, Tucker shared a video in which encouraged others to rally to “save rural Texas.”

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Charley Crockett Slams Claim He’s Pro-Data Centers

Crockett’s post came after he led some to believe that he fell on the other side of the issue.

Fans made that assumption when, in a lengthy Instagram post, Crockett wrote in part, “It’s difficult for me to take a celebrity serious railing against data centers when they’re posting enough selfie videos to house one themselves.”

Following that post, the San Antonio Current published an article that claimed Crockett was pro-data centers. The singer took offense to that allegation, and refuted as much in another Instagram post.

“Wow. So now a newspaper in San Antonio is presenting me as pro data center. What a riot,” Crockett wrote. “Funny how they didn’t mention I called out the tech billionaires behind them for buying our elections just a few months ago. I’ve been speaking up against AI since way before it was popular to do so, I just wasn’t really on the map.”

“This is conformity. Public shaming because you think god, or your anti-god is on your side,” he continued. “When I said I’m not on the left or the right, I’m on the road, I’m telling you that we see it all out here.”

Crockett continued by writing about the economic and societal issues.

“You know what would be brave when you stand up against data centers with your platform? Admitting your own participation in it,” he wrote. “We’re all addicted to social media. Completely dependent on smart phones. We’re addicted to the instant gratification. That includes me.”

“Every single thing you do on a phone is backed by data centers. All of it. Root Causes America. Root causes,” Crockett added. “It’s really starting to look like 1984 out here. I’m against data centers. I don’t like AI. Throw away your phone in America and you don’t exist. I’ve done it. I’ll do it again.”

Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images