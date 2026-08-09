Country Music’s Oldest Living Legend Dies at 109

Violet Hensley has died. The country music legend, who was known as the “Whittlin’ Fiddler,” recently died at the age of 109, the city of Leslie, Arkansas, announced on Facebook.

“Today, it is with great sadness that we share the passing of Ms. Violet Hensley, a true Arkansas legend and an honorary member of the Leslie community,” the post read, before explaining Hensley’s connection to the city.

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“Although Ms. Violet called Yellville home, she held a special place in the hearts of the people of Leslie,” according to the post. “As the world-renowned Whittlin’ Fiddler, she embodied the traditions, craftsmanship, and spirit that have made our community the Whittling Capital of America.”

Back in 2025, the post revealed, Leslie honored Hensley in a special way.

“In 2025, it was our great privilege to honor Ms. Violet by proclaiming Violet Hensley Day and presenting her with the Key to the City of Leslie in recognition of her lifetime of preserving the art of whittling and traditional Ozark music,” the post read. “Her kindness, humility, and passion inspired countless people, and she graciously became part of our Leslie family.”

The post continued with the city extending its “deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

“Her remarkable legacy will continue to live on through her artistry, her music, and the generations she inspired,” the post assured.

“Thank you, Ms. Violet, for sharing your extraordinary talents and your heart with our community. You will always hold a special place in Leslie, and you will never be forgotten,” the post concluded. “Please keep Ms. Violet’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

What to Know About Violet Hensley

Hensley grew up in Arkansas, according to local Missouri outlet KY3. After Hensley’s mom died during her childhood, her father taught her how to carve and play the fiddle.

She went on to marry and have nine children, during which time she didn’t play the fiddle, the outlet reported. In her 50s, though, Hensley picked the instrument back up and began working at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

For more than 50 years, Hensley crafted fiddles at the theme park, according to the outlet.

“Today, we celebrate the beautiful life of our dear friend, Violet Hensley, who passed away at the remarkable age of 109,” a rep for the theme park told People. “For decades, Violet touched hearts of Silver Dollar City guests and citizens through the sounds of her fiddle, the warmth of her smile and her stories.”

“She wasn’t simply one of America’s most respected fiddle makers and musicians, she was the heart of an Ozarks tradition that connected generations to this special place,” the statement continued. “To know Violet was to experience genuine kindness, quiet humility and an unwavering love for others and her deep, deep love for her family.”

During Hensley’s career, KY3 reported, she appeared on The Beverly Hillbillies, toured all over the country, performed at the Grand Ole Opry, and was inducted into the National Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame.

Photo via Leslie, Arkansas / Facebook