“Maybe I Shouldn’t Have Come Back”: Bluegrass Star Reacts After Fan Throws Object at Him Onstage in Indiana

On Thursday night, bluegrass artist Billy Strings made it clear that he’s not one to be messed with when it comes to concert decorum.

After an unidentified flying object was thrown at Strings during his concert in Fishers, Indiana, the “Dust In A Baggie” singer had a few things to say to the fan responsible.

Videos by American Songwriter

Funnily enough, right before things hit the fan, Strings was talking about how happy he was to be in the Hoosier state. He’d previously had to postpone the show.

“Well, thank you so much, I’m so glad I can make it down here. To make up for last time,” he began.

After the object hit him head-on, it seems like his mind was changed pretty quickly.

“What the hell man? Maybe not. Maybe I shouldn’t have came back,” he crooned. “You know, why the f**k would you throw something at me? Is your d**k really that small? I was just getting ready to say how much I’m happy to be here, and I love you guys and all this s**t and then you throw something and it hits me right in the f**king head.”

He then gestured to the crowd, “Find out who that was and sodomize them, please.”

This Billy Strings Moment Is Just One of Many

If you follow country music in general, you know that these types of incidents happen more often than not. Crowds get rowdy, fans get overexcited, and next thing you know, pretty much everything is airborne. If you’re at a Gavin Adcock concert, it’s probably a beer can. If you’re Zach Bryan, even Zyns aren’t out of the question (IYKYK).

Given that Strings seemed like he was trying to create a chill atmosphere during his concert, it definitely makes sense why he had the reaction he did. No one likes being heckled, especially if you’re trying to do your job. Hell, even other concertgoers weren’t too thrilled about the interaction.

The heckler was met with a series of loud “boos” from the audience while Strings gave his speech onstage. Not to mention, fans on TikTok weren’t too happy about it either.

“billy is literally the nicest dude on the planet. why would anyone do that,” one user commented.

“Throw that guy out”

“What is wrong with these kids now? This is becoming too common”

While it’s unclear exactly what the object being thrown at Strings was, one thing is obvious: this kind of behavior at concerts has to stop being the norm.

Photo by: Gary Miller/Getty Images