Miranda Lambert Is Taking Over an Iconic Fort Worth Honky-Tonk for ‘Crisco’ Album Release Show

Miranda Lambert is ready to start her Crisco era in style. The country singer announced that she’ll celebrate the release of her forthcoming LP with an album release show in Texas.

The venue, Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth, has seen generations of fans fill its iconic dance floor.

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That makes it the perfect place to celebrate Crisco, an album inspired by the long-overlooked kinship between country music’s dance hall tradition and its shared heartbeat with disco clubs.

“When I was in the studio recording Crisco, I kept picturing the rhinestone saddle at Billy Bob’s,” Lambert said in a press release. “It’s the perfect visual for a country disco album: honky tonk with some extra rhinestones and shine.”

“I’ve played some of my all-time favorite shows at Billy Bob’s and it felt like the best place to bring everyone together to have fun and live out the feeling of this album,” she added.

The one-night-only show will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 6, days after Crisco‘s release. Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. CT.

What to Know About Miranda Lambert’s Crisco

Fans have already heard several tracks from Lambert’s forthcoming, 12-track album.

The title track was among the early releases, as were “Till The Going’s Gone” and “Sunset Marquis.” Lambert also released “A Song To Sing,” a duet with Chris Stapleton that takes cues from the likes of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

“It’s, like, all the stuff that I’ve always loved,” Lambert told Billboard of the track. “I’ve just never explored it as an artist.”

As for the album as a whole, Lambert previously noted that she’s “always loved every corner of country music.”

“The heartbreak songs, the honky-tonk songs, the songs that make you think and the songs that make you dance,” she said in a press release. “Making this record reminded me that those things don’t have to be separated. We followed the songs wherever they wanted to go, trusted our instincts and ended up with something that feels really fun and really honest to who I am.”

Crisco is due out Oct. 2.

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