Bret Michaels Reacts to Rikki Rockett’s Comments on Cancelled Poison Tour

This year marked a special one for the hit rock band Poison. Released in 1986, Poison hoped to celebrate their debut studio album, Look What The Cat Dragged In, with a special tour. The idea seemed to gain the excitement of fans. But sadly, those hopes of another tour quickly vanished as Rikki Rockett suggested Bret Michaels wanted a “lion’s share” of the profits. With Rockett criticizing Michaels, the frontman recently broke his silence to address the rumor.

What did Rockett say exactly? When discussing the possibility of a special 40th anniversary tour, the musician claimed it all came to a crashing halt after Michaels wanted more money. “Really what it came to was C.C., Bobby and I were all in, and I thought Bret was, but he wanted the lion’s share of the money, to the point where it makes it not possible to even do it. It’s like $6 to every one of our dollars. You just can’t work that way.”

Although the band was unable to come to an agreement, Rockett added that he held no animosity toward Michaels. “I’m not quarreling with Bret… We just didn’t come to agreement. I don’t like it, and I’ll say that, but it’s not like, ‘Let’s put up our dukes.’ I don’t think there’s a better frontman for Poison.”

Bret Michaels Focusing On Keeping 2026 “Positive”

While offering his opinion on what happened, Michaels decided to share his thoughts on the matter. But instead of criticizing Rockett, he congratulated him on being inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. “To my friend Rikki Rockett – have fun tonight with my good buddy Eddie Trunk and enjoy the Metal Hall of Fame ceremony. As always, I consider Poison to be Bobby, C.C., Rikki and myself. I also make no bones about loving the BMB [Bret Michaels Band] and will always have both in my life.”

Not wanting to fall into the trap of online drama, Michaels hoped to make the best of 2026. “Bottom line – I love music, I love the fans and I’m always forever grateful. Onward & upward and let’s all focus on the positive in 2026, and the potential of a future reunion.”

The year 2026 might not include a 40th anniversary tour from Poison, but Michaels made it clear that the door isn’t completely closed, leaving fans hopeful that a future tour could still be in the cards.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)