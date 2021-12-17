Joni Mitchell to be Honored by Brandi Carlile, Leon Bridges, & Mickey Guyton as MusiCares Person of the Year

In August of this year, Grammy-winning folk singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell was named the MusiCares Person of the Year. “I’m honored to be chosen as person of the year by this great charity,” Mitchell said in a statement after the announcement. “I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need.”

Now, the charitable event is just around the corner. Taking place on January 29, 2022, just a few days before the Grammy Awards on January 31, the annual gala has already released its talented lineup.

Brandi Carlile, Leon Bridges, and Mickey Guyton are some of the artists that will perform at the event to honor the acclaimed singer. Other artists involved with the charitable evening are James Taylor, Herbie Hancock, Maggie Rogers, Graham Nash, Black Pumas, Jon Batiste, and Pentatonix. Jazz musician Batiste and Americana artist Carlile will double as the event’s musical directors—the first time performing artists will direct the MusiCares Benefit Gala.

Alongside the star-studded performances, a silent auction will raise money for MusiCares mission to help musicians in need.

Last year’s gala did not take place in a physical location due to the pandemic, but Aerosmith was honored as the Person(s) of the Year. Alice Cooper, Gary Clark, Jr., Foo Fighters, H.E.R., and Jonas Brothers, were among the talented group of artists that honored Aerosmith for its award.

Photo courtesy of Condé Nast Morrison Hotel Gallery Collection.