A$AP Rocky to Stand Trial for 2021 Shooting— How Did We Get Here?

New York rapper A$AP Rocky is internationally known for many feats. He’s stolen the heart of pop superstar Rihanna—they’ve had two children together in the past few years. He’s earned multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. He’s landed multiple No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. He’s received multiple Grammy nominations. But now, his world could come crashing down at the hands of the law.

On Monday (November 20), Los Angeles Superior Court Judge ML Villar decided during a preliminary hearing that Rocky must stand trial for a 2021 shooting, where he allegedly fired a gun at his former childhood friend and fellow rapper A$AP Relli. If convicted, Rocky could face up to nine years in prison. Below, we’ve laid out the timeline of how Rocky got to this point, and what his stance has been on the matter.

What started it all

Per Relli, the shooting allegedly occurred two years ago on November 6, 2021. While stepping outside of the W Hotel in Hollywood, Los Angeles to talk through a disagreement, Rocky appeared to “brandish and fire a gun” at Relli, according to the testimony of an LA detective from the case’s first preliminary hearing in October.

Rocky would later be arrested for the alleged crime in April 2022 by the LAPD, following a vacation he took with Rihanna. Charges for assault with a deadly weapon would not be handed down, though, until August 2022, after Rocky had already posted his bail and police searched his home. Simultaneously with these charges, Rocky would be ordered to stay 100 yards away from Relli at all times. Rocky pled not guilty to the charges.

A Separate Suit

As the two MCs and former buddies awaited the aforementioned hearings to see if Rocky would stand trial, Relli took matters into his own hands. In September of this year, Relli and his attorney Camille Vasquez filed a lawsuit against Rocky for defamation, assault and battery, negligence, and emotional distress. In the suit, Relli’s legal team stated that Rocky “pulled out a handgun and purposefully pointed it in the direction of [Relli] and fired multiple shots.” Additionally, they noted that Relli was struck by bullet fragments and sought medical attention. They also claimed that Rocky and his lawyer Joe Tacopina have been spreading lies about him to influence the case.

Though Relli is seeking $25,000 in damages, Tacopina would soon respond to the suit with a statement to TMZ, completely refuting Relli and Vasquez’s assertions.

“This is actually nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly,” Tacopina said. “I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet. This opens up this extortionist to depositions under oath now before the resolution of the criminal case. It will expose the fraud he committed and unfortunately for his lawyers, it will cause them to be responsible for legal fees in this case. They don’t know the facts of this case or the actions taken by their client. But, I will be more than happy to educate them.”

Taking it to Trial

During Monday’s hearing, LA judge Villar just needed to decide whether or not there was enough evidence to send Rocky to a criminal trial. With the help of the testimony from a detective and CCTV footage that was presented, Villar indeed felt it necessary for Rocky to face a jury.

The trial officially begins on January 8, 2024.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images