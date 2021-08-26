Abba to Return After 39 Years

Nearly four decades after the Swedish pop quartet called it quits, Abba teased their first new music in 39 years, “Abba Voyage,” with new black and gold artwork and a Sept. 2 release date.

After launching their new website, the group—Agnetha Faltskog, Anna-Frid Lyngstad (Frida), Bjorn Ulvaeus, and Benny Andersson—asked fans to register to learn more about their new “Voyage,” a live “hologram tour” which the band initially revealed several years ago, featuring a documentary film. The group initially revealed that they would reunite for the first time since 1982 in avatar form as the “Abbatars” in 2017.

To accompany the show, the band is also releasing five new songs. The group’s former session guitarist Janne Schaffer also revealed that the band will release a full album during the fall of 2021.

Abba initially returned to the studio in 2018 to work on the first two tracks “Don’t Shut Me Down,” and “I Still Have Faith In You.”

“It’s not a case anymore of it might happen,” said Ulvaeus in an interview earlier this year, “It will happen.”

In 2021, the band began posting flashbacks and commentary to some of their later singles on social media, including some of their last before breaking up in 1982, including final singles “Under Attack” and “The Day Before You Came,” off their album The Singles: The First Ten Years. Of the former single, Andersson recently said, “A good recording if you ask me, and it works fine without scuba gear, too.”