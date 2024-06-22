ABBA Star Worried the Band Will Never Reunite Again

While formed during the 1970s, the supergroup ABBA used the following decades to become one of the best-selling music acts in the industry. With iconic songs like “Dancing Queen”, “Mamma Mia”, and “The Winner Takes It All”, the group seemed untouchable as they released hit after hit. They even dominated the Eurovision Song Contest when they took the stage to perform another hit song “Waterloo.” Selling upwards of 300 million albums worldwide, the band released nine studio albums, with their last, Voyage, releasing in 2021. When thrilled about the legacy they created, Björn Ulvaeus recently admitted the band might not live long enough to reunite again.

Discussing the stardom that encompassed ABBA on the Rosebud podcast, Ulvaeus seemed to come to terms with his age and the age of fellow members Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. With each member well into their 70s, Ulvaeus explained how ABBA recently came together when gifted the Royal Vasa Order from King Carl XVI Gustaf, a member of the Swedish Royal family.

Wanting to honor their contributions to music over the decades, Ulvaeus explained, “We stood there quietly, accepting it out of the king’s hand and him saying a few words. It was a very quiet and very elegant ceremony. All four of us of course were there. In public we see each other very rarely, and Frida said to me afterwards, ‘This might be the last occasion’.”

With the statement hitting Ulvaeus hard, he continued, “Very sad, and I thought about that afterwards, but we’re not getting any younger.”

ABBA Embraces The Future With Holographic Concerts

Although not getting any younger, ABBA embraced the future when they released their 2021 album Voyage. Not only was it their first album since 1981, but it kickstarted a holographic experience called ABBA Voyage. Fans of the band can catch holographic versions of the group singing some of their most beloved songs.

With an iconic career in music, the band continues to grow its fanbase and with a holographic concert entertaining fans, it appears the band was ahead of the curve as KISS decided to dive into the digital world of avatars as well.

(Photo by RB/Redferns/Getty Images)