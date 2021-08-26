New Live Johnny Cash Song Premieres Today, Album Soon

There’s a new live Johnny Cash album coming and the first song from the record, “The Ballad Of Ira Hayes,” debuted here today (Aug.26).

The forthcoming 28-track album, Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24, 1968, is out October 29 via The Owsley Stanley Foundation.

A press release for the new record says, “On its surface, Johnny Cash’s visit to the heart of hippie San Francisco in April 1968 might have seemed unexpected, but with a rare performance of ‘The Ballad Of Ira Hayes’ the deep kinship between performer and audience that evening comes into full focus. Telling the tale of the famed Native American war hero at Iwo Jima, who gave everything to his country and received nothing in return, ‘The Ballad Of Ira Hayes’ is the ultimate song for the systematically oppressed, the underserved, the overlooked and marginalized; an anthem for those who, with another war raging, felt disillusioned with their country all over again. In conjunction with legendary live records of the era, including At Folsom Prison and At San Quentin, ‘The Ballad Of Ira Hayes’ cements At The Carousel Ballroom as a wholly unique example of Cash’s ability to give voice to the downtrodden and voiceless.”

The new live album, which you can pre-order here, was recorded in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood to a crowd of about 700 people a few months before Cash released his historic album, At Folsom Prison.

At the Carousel Ballroom, which includes a few Bob Dylan covers amongst its ranging set, will come out on CD and digitally on October 29 and on vinyl December 3.

JOHNNY CASH AT THE CAROUSEL BALLROOM, APRIL 24, 1968 TRACKLIST



1. Cocaine Blues

2. Long Black Veil

3. Orange Blossom Special (CD and Digital only)

4. Going to Memphis

5. The Ballad of Ira Hayes

6. Rock Island Line

7. Guess Things Happen That Way

8. One Too Many Mornings

9. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

10. Give My Love to Rose

11. Green, Green Grass of Home

12. Old Apache Squaw

13. Lorena

14. Forty Shades of Green

15. Bad News

16. Jackson

17. Tall Lover Man

18. June’s Song Introduction

19. Wildwood Flower

20. Foggy Mountain Top

21. This Land Is Your Land

22. Wabash Cannonball

23. Worried Man Blues

24. Long Legged Guitar Pickin’ Man

25. Ring of Fire

26. Big River

27. Don’t Take Your Guns to Town

28. I Walk the Line