AC/DC Plotting 2024 Tour, but Without Longtime Band Member: Report

Various reports are emerging suggesting that AC/DC is planning to tour in 2024. However, it appears that at least one member of the legendary Australian rock band’s classic lineup won’t be taking part in the trek.

Rock ‘n’ roll comedian and podcaster Dean Delray took to his social media sites on Saturday, January 27, to share that “a very reliable source” informed him that AC/DC won’t be touring with longtime bassist Cliff Williams this year.

Williams had already announced that he was retiring from touring after AC/DC finished its Rock of Bust World Tour in 2016, although he did take part in the recording of the band’s 2020 studio album Power Up. In addition, Williams, 74, rejoined AC/DC to perform at the group’s one-off set at the Power Trip festival in October 2023 in Indio, California.

Delray Discusses Cliff Williams’ Retirement from Touring

In his social-media post, Delray revealed that his source told him who AC/DC’s new bass player will be.

“I’m not gonna say who it is,” Delray noted, “[I]’ll let AC/DC make that announcement.”

The podcaster went on to point out, “3 year ago I had Cliff Williams on my podcast and he straight up said he would not be touring again and I was surprised that the fans didn’t seem to pick up on that.”

He added, “I just want take this time to thank Cliff for absolutely rocking us on the Bass for over 40 years. An absolute killer of Groove.”

In an October 2020 episode of Delray’s Let There Be Talk podcast, Williams revealed his decision to retire from touring were partly because of some physical issues he’d been experiencing.

AC/DC Planning Brazil Concerts

Meanwhile, Blabbermouth.net has reported that, according to journalist Lauro Jardim of the popular Brazilian newspaper O Globo, AC/DC will be playing four concerts in Brazil in September 2024. Jardim reported that the band will play four shows in the country in September 2024—two concerts at Morumbi Stadium in São Paulo, and another two at the 2024 Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro.

AC/DC played two shows at the first Rock in Rio festival, which was held in January 1985.

Who Will Play Drums on Next AC/DC Tour?

If and when AC/DC does return to the road, it isn’t clear who will be playing drums with the group. At the Power Trip show, the band featured drummer Matt Laug, who has performed with Alice Cooper and Slash’s Snakepit, and also appears on several tracks on Alanis Morissette’s 1995 multiplatinum album Jagged Little Pill.

Longtime AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd had played on the Power Up album, although he was replaced on the tour in support of the group’s previous record, Rock or Bust (2014), because of legal and drug issues. It wasn’t announced why Rudd didn’t join AC/DC for the Power Trip fest.