AC/DC’s Legendary “Back In Black” Video Hits 1 Billion Milestone

In the midst of AC/DC teasing a new 2024 tour, their iconic video for “Back In Black” has hit a milestone. The music video recently reached 1 billion views on YouTube. This isn’t the first time they’ve hit a billion views though—the video for “Thunderstruck” already joined the Billion Views Club.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Back In Black” was the titular track on AC/DC’s influential 1980 album, and the video is surprisingly simple. It’s just the band, on a small stage, rocking out—no storyline, no cinematics, just the instrumentals and Brian Johnson’s unique vocals taking center stage.

The video feels almost like a fever dream you’d have about seeing AC/DC, with hazy lights, closeups, and sweeping camera pans across the stage. They’re almost performing in a void, which lends itself to the liminal feeling of the video. So go ahead, add to those 1 billion views.

AC/DC Teases 2024 Tour with One Person Suspiciously Absent

According to sources close to AC/DC, the legendary Australian band is potentially planning a tour this year. However, there are rumors that original bassist Cliff Williams will not be joining. The rumors come from comedian and podcaster Dean Delray, who took to social media to share the news.

Williams had already retired from touring after AC/DC’s Rock or Bust Tour in 2016, though he did contribute to the studio album Power Up in 2020 and performed with the band in 2023 at the Power Trip Festival.

Delray mentioned in his Instagram video that he has spoken to Williams about touring before. “Three years ago I had Cliff Williams on my podcast and he straight up said he would not be touring again and I was surprised that the fans didn’t seem to pick up on that,” said Delray.

The podcast episode in question was from October 2020, where Williams admitted part of his decision to retire from touring was due to physical ailments he was experiencing. In his social post Delray added, “I just want take this time to thank Cliff for absolutely rocking us on the bass for over 40 years. An absolute killer of groove.”

According to Brazilian newspaper O Globo, AC/DC will perform four concerts in Brazil in September 2024—two shows at Morumbi Stadium in São Paulo, with the other two at the 2024 Rock in Rio Festival in Rio de Janeiro.