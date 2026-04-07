ACM Awards Add Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, and Miranda Lambert to Performers Lineup

The ACM Awards just added some star power to their lineup. The Academy of Country Music announced that Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, and Miranda Lambert will perform at the 61st annual ceremony.

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Musgraves, a seven-time ACM Award winner, will make her performance debut at the show, as she sings a new song for her forthcoming album, Middle of Nowhere. The LP, the sixth of Musgraves’ career, is due out May 1.

Additionally, Little Big Town, who previously won eight ACMs, will deliver a special performance during the telecast. They most recently released an EP, Scattered, Smothered, and Covered, in October 2025.

Meanwhile, Lambert, the most decorated artist in ACM Award history, has been tapped to deliver a show-stopping performance. Lambert’s last project, Postcards from Texas, came out in September 2024. Since then, she and Chris Stapleton collaborated on a single, “A Song to Sing.”

The trio of new talent joins previously announced performers Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green. More performers, as well as the show’s nominees and presenters, will be announced in the coming weeks.

What to Know About the 61st ACM Awards

The ceremony will take place May 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will stream live on Prime Video 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT. Fans will also be able to watch the broadcast on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, as well as in the Amazon Music app.

Before the ceremony, the Academy of Country Music plans to take over Sin City with a slate of events. On May 15, Lauren Alaina, Randy Houser, Rodney Atkins, and headliner Riley Green will perform at Topgolf during ACM Lifting Lives Country on the Green: Riley Green & Friends.

The following day, Mandalay Bay Beach will host ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash. The fun concert will feature performances from Ashley Cooke, Braxton Keith, Dasha, Flatland Cavalry, Tucker Wetmore, and more.

Tickets for the 61st ACM Awards and ACM Awards week events are now available at axs.com.

Photo by The Academy of Country Music