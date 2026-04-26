ACM Nominated Country Star Joins the Cast of Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Premiering on Paramount in 2018, Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western drama Yellowstone captivated audiences right up to its final episode in December 2024. Starring Kevin Costner and featuring cameos from country stars like Lainey Wilson and Whiskey Myers, the saga of the Dutton family ranching dynasty has expanded into a franchise. With a fourth installment, Dutton Ranch, in the works, another country star has joined the Sheridan universe. Academy of Country Music Award-nominated singer Morgan Wade will have a recurring role in the new series, which sees Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively.

Videos by American Songwriter

Another Country Star Joins the ‘Duttonverse’

According to Deadline, Wade will play Carol, a bartender at the local watering hole in Rio Paloma, Texas, who sees all.

The “Wilder Days” singer, 31, shared the news on her official Instagram page, writing, “Excited to finally share this. Proud to be part of @duttonranch and grateful for the opportunity. Can’t wait for y’all to see.”

Premiering May 15 on Paramount Plus, Dutton Ranch follows the adventures of Beth and Rip as they leave Yellowstone behind to seek their fortune in Texas.

Ed Harris and Annette Bening also star in the series along with Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca and Natalie Alyn Lind.

Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer on the nine-part series, created by showrunner Chad Feehan.

Morgan Wade is just the latest country star welcomed into the Yellowstone extended universe. Ryan Bingham played Walker in five seasons of Yellowstone, while Lainey Wilson starred as aspiring country singer Abby in season 5.

Additionally, Riley Green currently plays Garrett, Kayce Dutton’s former Navy SEAL teammate, in Marshals.

Morgan Wade Recently Dropped Her Fourth Album

Born and raised in Floyd, Virginia, Morgan Wade began writing songs as a freshman exercise science major at the Jefferson College of Health Sciences in Roanoke.

[RELATED: Review: Morgan Wade Remains Timeless Through Revitalized Performances on ‘The Party is Over (recovered)]

Building a band from Craigslist ads, she released her first album, Puppets with My Heart, in January 2018, billed as Morgan Wade & The Stepbrothers.

Her solo debut, Reckless, came in 2021. In addition to touring with Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Luke Combs and Alanis Morissette, Wade has released four studio albums overall. Her most recent work, The Party Is Over (recovered), came in August 2025.

Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images