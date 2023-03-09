Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Calls for Matinee Concerts—“Coldplay, Do a Matinee”

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis wants to see Coldplay in the afternoon. She doesn’t want to wait until 9, 10, 11, or 12 pm at night to check out her favorite bands.

And chances are, you agree with her. At a time when people are drinking less alcohol and as some concertgoers, like Curtis, are aging out of their 20s, 30s, and even 40s and 50s, perhaps she’s onto something.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 64-year-old Curtis made the case for morning and afternoon shows.

“I am gonna just say this now as a taunt and as a suggestion: U2, do a matinee,” she said. “Coldplay, do a matinee. What about a 12-noon concert, Coldplay? What about it?”

She added, “Bruce Springsteen: do a fucking matinee! You’re old! Why wouldn’t you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days — pun intended — and do it at noon or 1 o’clock? 2 o’clock! 2 o’clock matinee! Theatre in New York, 2 o’clock! I will come and hear your five-hour concert, Bruce, at 2 o’clock, and I’m gonna be home and in bed by 7:30 [p.m.]”

While people can see movies during the day, matinee concerts are another thing. But maybe now is the time.

Speaking later to the Today show, Curtis said, “Why are there no matinees? For instance, I love Coldplay. I would love to go see Coldplay. The problem is I’m not gonna go see Coldplay if they start their show at 9 o’clock and there’s an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1:00 p.m. I think if we filled a stadium of people who want to see a matinee of Coldplay, I think we would start a trend.”

The comments come in the wake of Curtis nixing an invitation to the Oscar nominee dinner, to which she was invited due to her role in the popular Oscar-nominated film Everything Everywhere All At Once, saying it was past her bedtime, adding, “It is too late!”

Check out Curtis on Today below.

