Coldplay Covers Pearl Jam, Brings Six-Year-Old On Stage at Seattle Show

On Friday (October 22), legendary British-born band Coldplay performed at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and likely brought smiles to the faces of some of the tens of thousands on hand when frontman Chris Martin brought up six-year-old Patrick and his mom.

While on stage, Martin noticed the little boy in the audience had on similar pants. So after commenting on the “cool” pants, he naturally asked the little boy if he wanted to come up on stage. “Do you want to come up with your mom?” Martin said as the crowd cheered.

“Your really six years old today?” he asked the little guy. He then brought Patrick further on stage saying, “Let me show you what it’s like to be a rockstar.” That’s when he handed over the mic to little Patrick, who brought the crowd to their feet when he simply said, “What’s up Seattle?”

Check out the scene tweeted out by the arena’s Twitter page, saying, “Brb, getting “what’s up Seattle?” tattooed on our foreheads.” And, “Not a bad 6th birthday present from @coldplay for our guy Patrick!”

Brb, getting “what’s up Seattle?” tattooed on our foreheads. 🤣



Not a bad 6th birthday present from @coldplay for our guy Patrick! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/GfvNcA8gIQ — Climate Pledge Arena (@ClimateArena) October 23, 2021

Coldplay later tweeted about their newest fan saying, “Thank you Seattle, thank you, Patrick. That was absolutely AWESOME.”

Thank you Seattle, thank you Patrick. That was absolutely AWESOME. 🤍💚💙 PH pic.twitter.com/PjiZSS5yxp — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 23, 2021

The band also covered Pearl Jam’s “Nothingman” with Martin saying, “This is a 44-year-old man remembering how much he fell in love with Pearl Jam in 1991. Eddie, if you ever hear this, I love you man.”

The cover we never knew we needed. @PearlJam x @coldplay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xPTWaUQv5W — Climate Pledge Arena (@ClimateArena) October 23, 2021

And check out other clips from the show from Climate Pledge:

✨✨✨ A SKY FULL OF STARS ✨✨✨@coldplay pic.twitter.com/7tjbxp55PV — Climate Pledge Arena (@ClimateArena) October 23, 2021

Because same. 🤩🎉 pic.twitter.com/yfi1emSk7s — Climate Pledge Arena (@ClimateArena) October 23, 2021

The newly opened arena, which bills itself as “the first certified carbon-neutral arena in the world,” recently played home for The Foo Fighters and famed Northwest musician and former Nirvana drummer, Dave Grohl.

Grammy-nominated local rockers, Death Cab for Cutie, also opened that show.