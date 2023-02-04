Watch Coldplay on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live is set to air on February 4 with this week’s musical guest, Coldplay.

The show will be hosted by Chilean and American actor Pedro Pascal, known for his work most recently on the HBO hit show The Last of Us.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:35 pm local time on Saturday and, as is standard, Coldplay is set to perform two songs throughout the evening.

Coldplay shared the SNL news on Twitter, tweeting the announcement and adding a mushroom emoji. SNL also shared the news, writing on Twitter, “Pedro Pascal and @coldplay are here next week!!!”

Coldplay, who recently announced a handful of upcoming Fall west coast tour dates, is nominated for several awards at the upcoming Grammy Awards show, which airs Sunday night (February 5) following their SNL performance.

Prior to Coldplay, the show’s past two musical guests included Sam Smith on January 21 and Lil Baby on January 28.

Pedro Pascal and @coldplay are here next week!!! pic.twitter.com/kX10h71VEx — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 26, 2023

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Atlantic Records