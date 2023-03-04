Kelsea Ballerini is on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight!

Tonight (March 4), at 11:35 p.m. local time when Saturday Night Live airs, country singer Kelsea Ballerini will take the stage for the first time as the musical guest on the popular variety show.

Joining the singer will be first-time host and football star Travis Kelce, tight end for the new Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

SNL announced the news on Twitter in February, writing, “next shows!!!”

And Ballerini added, “it’s not 7 am and I’m not on a mountain with a view, but i am in my living room screaming crying, and throwing up. see you on march 4th”

Last week, SNL was hosted by actor Woody Harrelson with musical guest Jack White. Next week, the show will be hosted by actor Jenna Ortega of the new hit Netflix show Wednesday. And the musical guest will be The 1975.

This year, Saturday Night Live has already featured a number of big names, including Sam Smith, Lil Baby, and Coldplay.

For Ballerini, she will be taking the stage at SNL for the first time. She recently released her latest EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. And for The 1975, the band last appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2016.

For White, his appearance last week was his fifth. He first appeared on the show in 2002 with The White Stripes. He’s also performed three times as a solo artist since. In 2020, he appeared last minute after a prior musical guest canceled during the pandemic due to health reasons.

