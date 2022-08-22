Coldplay Covers Kate Bush and ABBA (Watch)

Coldplay just might be one of the biggest bands out right now. And with great power comes great responsibility.

As such, the British-born group, fronted by Chris Martin, offered their brand of music to two big-time hits from artists Kate Bush and ABBA.

The band, which is near the conclusion of a six-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium, has featured a number of special guests along the way. And this past weekend was no different.

Coldplay brought up actor Steve Coogan, who was playing his TV character Alan Partridge, to perform a few covers in the massive center stage set up for the band.

Together, Coogan and Coldplay performed “Knowing Me, Knowing You” from ABBA, and “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush, which itself might be one of the most popular songs in the world as of this minute.

The band was also joined by standout guitar player Jacob Collier, and Nicole Lawrence for both tunes. In another guest feature, comedian Simon Pegg came out for the song “A Sky Full Of Stars.”

In other recent Coldplay cover song news, during an earlier concert at London’s Wembley Stadium, Coldplay, Natalie Imbruglia, and Collier performed a cover of “Summer Nights” in tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

During the performance, Imbruglia sang the late Newton-John’s part of the Grease classic while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took on John Travolta’s part. Collier added vocals to the chorus while hammering on the piano as the audience happily sang along to the 1978 hit.

Later on in the concert, Imbruglia joined the band once again for a duet of her 1997 debut single, “Torn”—a song that has brought her on stage a few times recently.

Check out that video below

Knowing me. Knowing you! It was only Alan Partridge. Aha! #ColdplayWembley pic.twitter.com/mosPIlcxlE — Nigel Wright (@njw499) August 20, 2022

(Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)