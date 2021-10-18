Adele Smashes Spotify One-Day Streaming Record with New Single

It was 2008 when Adele’s seminal debut record, 19, rose to the top of the charts… 13 years later, the world still can’t get enough of the powerhouse singer-songwriter.

On October 14, she unveiled her first new single in over five years, “Easy On Me”—within 24 hours, it had racked up over 24 million streams on Spotify alone.

This impressive feat breaks Spotify’s one-day streaming record on two fronts: not only does it constitute the most successful first-day of any song in streaming history, but it’s the most-streamed song in a single day period. This comes as no surprise considering Adele’s history for record-breaking—she’s still tied for the most Grammy wins for a female artist in a single night, and 21 is still the best-selling album of the 21st century.

And just like that, @Adele set a new record 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WIz55hQmln — Spotify (@Spotify) October 15, 2021

The previous record-holder for the most streams in a single day was the smash hit of the summer: BTS’ “Butter,” which raked in 11 million streams on May 21.

“Easy On Me” comes ahead of Adele’s new record, 30, which is due on November 19. The single’s cinematic music video also brought in millions of streams within hours, currently boasting just under 75 million. As of the writing of this article, the official Spotify number is sitting at 52 million.

On Monday, Adele also announced One Night Only, a TV special (airing November 14) that’ll feature the songs from 30 and an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Read more about it HERE.

Adele’s new single “Easy On Me” is out now—watch the music video for it below: