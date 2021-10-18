Jack White Releases New Single, “Taking Me Back”

Global music star Jack White released a new single called, “Taking Me Back,” which also appears on the new trailer for the video game, Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

The new song is the first new solo work for the 12-time Grammy Award-winner in four years. Check out the new track, which was produced at White’s Third Man Records in Nashville, Tennessee, below.

White also shared a folk version of the track, which he calls, “Taking Me Back (Gently),” which you can check out below.

Recently, White made some impromptu live appearances, playing some of his hits in London to promote the opening of the newest Third Man Records retail store.

The five-song balcony set included songs from his various bands. The setlist included “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground,” “We’re Going To Be Friends,” “Seven Nation Army,” “Steady As She Goes” and “Lazaretto.” White also performed a basement show that day, which included a handful of other tracks.

Photo Credit: David James Swanson