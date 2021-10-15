BREAKING: Adele Releases New Single, “Easy On Me,” and the Internet Is Losing It

Famed singer, Adele, released a new single today (October 14) titled “Easy On Me.” Safe to say, the internet—from fans to media outlets—are losing their minds (in a good way). Watch the video below.

The song, an emotional-yet-hopeful piano ballad, is the first release from Adele’s forthcoming LP release, 30. Adele announced via Instagram earlier this month that her upcoming album is set for release on November 19.

The black and white video, which boasted nearly a million YouTube views in about an hour, reminds us of Adele’s smash release, “Hello,” which also featured a scene with bad cell phone reception.

Let the avalanche of love commence!

