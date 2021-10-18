Adele Special Coming to Television For One-Night-Only

Following the release of her brand new single, “Easy on Me,” Adele will be coming to a TV screen near you. CBS has announced a 2-hour special called “Adele One Night Only,” airing November 14.

The network shared the news on Instagram saying, “Adele One Night Only – November 14 on CBS. Are you ready?”

According to Variety, the show will include a concert performance featuring songs from her upcoming album 30, as well as an exclusive interview—”Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son,”—with Oprah Winfrey.

Adele released her first single, “Easy on Me,” from the upcoming album on Friday, Oct. 15, her first new music in 6 years. She previously announced the album’s title, sharing a message on Instagram.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago,” she said of the new album. “Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe. I always have. And yet there I was knowingly—willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!”

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” she continued. “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out,”

Adele One Night Only will air Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS.