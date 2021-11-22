Adele Gets Spotify to Change Album Shuffle Settings

Behold the power of Adele.

On the heels of her own prime-time special with Oprah and the release of her globally famous new album, 30, the British-born singer has made another big impact on the music world.

Adele, speaking about the care and thought that artists put into their album track order, has gotten the music streaming giant Spotify to disable its auto-shuffle feature for albums.

“Anything for you,” Spotify tweeted to the singer.

It’s also been reported that Adele’s new album has backed up the production of all vinyl albums by months.

Explaining herself in a response to a social media post by the outlet Pop Crave, Adele wrote on Twitter, “This was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our tracklisting for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”

Prior to the new change, Spotify (for some reason) would default to an album playing on shuffle. Now that default has been removed. But shuffle is not gone as longtime Pacific Northwest musician Prom Queen explained on Twitter over the weekend.

“I am in FULL support of this move by @Adele and I am SO appreciative of this shift, as I will always be an ALBUM person,” Prom Queen wrote. “But I am disheartened by the ignorant “we pay you so we can do whatever we want to your art” crowd in these comments. This entitled bullshit is so gross.

“And by the way, YOU CAN STILL SHUFFLE! You can still make playlists! This doesn’t hinder you at all,” Prom Queen continued. “This move is for ARTISTS who would like to have some say in how their work is consumed. No “freedoms” have been lost here, it’s just a UX choice in favor of album-order.”

