Aerosmith Announce North American Farewell Tour 2024 With The Black Crowes

If you missed out on last year’s canceled dates for Aerosmith’s farewell tour, this year’s going to be a blast! The legendary rockers have announced the rescheduled Peace Out Tour with dates spanning 2024 and 2025. All tickets that were purchased for the canceled tour will be honored for the new rescheduled concert dates.

Last year, singer Steven Tyler suffered a vocal injury and the tour had to be postponed. It looks like he’s back in action and the band is ready to kick off the extensive tour of the US and Canada! Teddy Swims and The Black Crowes will be supporting the farewell tour.

The Aerosmith 2024-2025 Tour will kick off on September 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena with support from Teddy Swims. Pending any tour date additions, the trek should end on February 26, 2025 in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center with support from The Black Crowes.

Fans who bought tickets last year should keep an eye on their inbox for more information about how to get in on this year’s run of concerts.

For those who haven’t bought tickets, it looks like Aerosmith is not doing any presale events. Instead, tickets will go on sale to the general public (including limited VIP packages) on April 12 at 10:00 am local through the band’s website and Ticketmaster.

Tickets are going to sell out fast, so if your preferred date for the Aerosmith 2024-2025 Tour is eaten up by the time you get around to reserving your spot, we recommend checking out Stubhub. Stubhub is a great spot for finding tickets to sold-out concerts on high-profile tours like this one, and your purchase will be guaranteed by the FanProtect Program. It’s definitely worth checking out!

This is likely going to be the last time fans can see Aerosmith live, so don’t wait around to get your tickets!

September 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (with Teddy Swims)

September 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (with The Black Crowes)

September 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center (with The Black Crowes)

September 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (with The Black Crowes)

October 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center (with The Black Crowes)

October 5 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena (with The Black Crowes)

October 8 – Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena (with The Black Crowes)

October 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena (with The Black Crowes)

October 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center (with The Black Crowes)

October 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center (with The Black Crowes)

October 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (with The Black Crowes)

October 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center (with The Black Crowes)

November 3 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center (with The Black Crowes)

November 6 – Austin, TX – Moody Center (with The Black Crowes)

November 9 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (with The Black Crowes)

November 12 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center (with The Black Crowes)

November 15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center (with The Black Crowes)

November 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with The Black Crowes)

November 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center (with The Black Crowes)

November 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (with The Black Crowes)

November 27 – Salt Lake City – Delta Center (with The Black Crowes)

November 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center (with The Black Crowes)

December 4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center (with The Black Crowes)

December 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum (with The Black Crowes)

December 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center (with The Black Crowes)

December 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden (with The Black Crowes)

January 4, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena (with The Black Crowes)

January 7, 2025 – Toronto, ON – ScotiaBank Arena (with The Black Crowes)

January 10, 2025 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre (with The Black Crowes)

January 13, 2025 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center (with The Black Crowes)

January 16, 2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (with The Black Crowes)

January 19, 2025 – Chicago, IL – United Center (with The Black Crowes)

January 22, 2025 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center (with The Black Crowes)

January 25, 2025 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center (with The Black Crowes)

February 11, 2025 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center (with The Black Crowes)

February 14, 2025 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena (with The Black Crowes)

February 17, 2025 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena (with The Black Crowes)

February 20, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena (with The Black Crowes)

February 23, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with The Black Crowes)

February 26, 2025 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center (with The Black Crowes)

Photo by Lisa Lake

