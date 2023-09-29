Aerosmith Postpones Farewell Tour to 2024 Following Steven Tyler’s Vocal Injury

Aerosmith has postponed their Peace Out farewell tour to 2024 to give Steven Tyler time to heal from a vocal injury suffered earlier in September. Tyler suffered damage to his vocal cords that is more severe than originally expected.

Tyler fractured his larynx during the band’s third show of the tour on Saturday (September 9), which will require several more months of healing and the postponement of the band’s tour until 2024.

“Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought,” reads a statement by the band on social media. “His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

The statement continues “As a result, all the currently scheduled Peace Out shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more.”

Part of the post included a separate message from Tyler to fans. “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers, and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” said Tyler. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can.”

The band kicked off their Peace Out Tour on Saturday (September 2) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The band’s 18-song set included hits “Love in an Elevator,” “Janie’s Got a Gun,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing” and others, along with the band’s 2004 cover of Fleetwood Mac‘s 1968 song “Stop Messin’ Around.” The band closed the set with an encore of “Dream On” and “Walk This Way.”

Aerosmith played two more shows in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday (September 6) and Elmont, New York on Saturday (September 9) before they were forced to postpone dates after Tyler, 75, first damaged his vocal cords.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” said Tyler in a previous statement. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

Aerosmith’s Rescheduled Peace Out Tour Dates in 2024:

Monday, Jan. 29, 2024– Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 – Raleigh. NC – PNC Arena

Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy