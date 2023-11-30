Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Shares Update on Throat Issues; Reveals He’s Pivoting Musical Focus

In September, Aerosmith announced that it was postponing the bulk of its Peace Out farewell tour to “sometime in 2024” because frontman Steven Tyler was suffering from multiple throat ailments. Now, the 75-year-old “demon of screamin’” has shared a little update on his health.

“THROATS ON THE MEND… BUT MY EARS STILL WORK! SO IN THE MEANTIME… IT’S STUDIO TIME,” Tyler wrote in a message posted on the band’s social media pages. “STARTING RE-MIXING AEROSMITH AEROSMITH!”

The note is accompanied by a photo of the singer sitting in front of a recording studio mixing board while wearing headphones. Tyler apparently is involved with working on an updated mix of Aerosmith’s self-titled debut album, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in January of 2023.

Aerosmith features the band’s signature tune “Dream On,” as well as “Mama Kin” and a cover of Rufus Thomas’ “Walkin’ the Dog.”

Aerosmith’s Tour Pushed Back to 2024

Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour, which featured The Black Crowes as the opening act, kicked off on September 2 in Philadelphia, but the plug was pulled on the trek after only three shows because of Tyler’s throat trouble. Tyler initially was diagnosed with damage to his vocal cords, and announced that he was told by doctors that he’d have to refrain from singing for 30 days. However, in a message issued in late September, the band announced that Tyler also had “fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care,” and that the rest of the tour would have to be pushed back to 2024.

The band added, “He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

Tyler also issued a personal statement following the postponement of the tour.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” he said. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

After the tour postponement was first announced, a number of dates were rescheduled for early 2024, but those shows were subsequently removed from the band’s tour page. It remains to be seen when Aerosmith will return to the road.