Aerosmith Postpones Farewell Tour After Steven Tyler Damages Vocal Cords

Long-running rock band Aerosmith is pressing pause on their newly launched farewell tour. In a statement shared Monday night (September 11), frontman Steven Tyler reveals he’s been ordered to a month of vocal rest.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” says Tyler. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The postponement affects six dates of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band’s Peace Out Tour, including performances in Toronto, Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, Raleigh, and Washington D.C.

Aerosmith has already confirmed the rescheduled dates for their September shows, which are listed below. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled dates, and fans no longer able to attend can receive refunds at their original point of purchase.

The band has performed just three dates of their North American tour, which began September 2 in Philadelphia. Currently, Aerosmith is scheduled to make their return to the stage with a stop in Tampa, Florida, on October 11.

A limited amount of tickets are still available for the remaining dates of the 40-date trek, which marks the band’s final headlining tour. Fans can find a complete list of upcoming performances and additional ticketing information by visiting Aerosmith’s official website.

September 12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Rescheduled to February 21, 2024)

September 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Rescheduled to February 14, 2024)

September 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (Rescheduled to January 29, 2024)

September 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Rescheduled to February 29, 2024)

September 24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena (Rescheduled to February 26, 2024)

September 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (Rescheduled to February 17, 2024)

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic