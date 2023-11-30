Sabrina Carpenter Dishes On How Touring with Taylor Swift Has “Amplified” Her Songs

Sabrina Carpenter has been on tour with Taylor Swift for the past two legs of her Eras Tour, and the former Disney star recently opened up about how her songs have been “amplified” while performing them live with Swift’s support. Carpenter released her fifth studio album, emails i can’t send, in 2022 with a deluxe version, emails i can’t sent fwd, released this year, and has been performing songs from the album all throughout the Eras Tour.

In an interview with Variety, Carpenter spoke about the fun things she’s been doing with her songs on tour, such as changing the lyrics of her hit song “Nonsense” to clever lines about whichever city the tour is in at the moment, a trick she did on her own tour that she’s carried over to Swift’s (This crowd is giving me all the endorphins / I wish someone could rearrange my organs / Philly is the city I was born in). She also mentioned the ways the songs have been interpreted on tour.

“I never would have expected that going on a tour would have amplified the songs the way that it did,” she said. “And I just feel lucky that people have found them in different places and now see them in different lights. I’m just as astounded as anyone else.”

Carpenter Talks New Music

Carpenter shared that she has plans to release new music now that her obligations to the Eras Tour have ended until February. Recently, she dropped a holiday EP titled Fruitcake, in which she wrote her own original Christmas songs including a holiday re-work of her song “Nonsense.” Sabrina Carpenter has definitely had a successful past few years, and admitted that she felt like emails i can’t send was her first grown-up album.

“I saw it as my first big-girl album, for sure,” she said. The album came after a split from the Disney-owned label Hollywood Records and a new deal with Island Records. “Island kind of let me run off and make the album I always dreamt of making that I couldn’t make before,” she shared. She admitted that there were reasons she couldn’t divulge, but then admitted, “But also I didn’t have the perspective to make that album when I was younger. I don’t think I could have dug that deep, maybe the capacity wasn’t there.”

