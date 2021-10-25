Ahead of New LP Release, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID-19

This isn’t good news for Grammy Award-winning artist, Ed Sheeran. On Sunday (October 24), the singer announced on Instagram that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 just days ahead of his new LP release, “=“, on Friday (Oct. 29).

The 30-year-old British-born songwriter said he will continue to give interviews and performances from his home as he self-isolates.

Sheeran posted the news, saying, “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x”

To support the forthcoming new 14-track album release, Sheeran is slated to perform on Saturday Night Live on November 5 and serve as a mentor on NBC’s The Voice this week. No word if his upcoming schedule will change as a result of the COVID-19 diagnosis.

Earlier this fall, Sheeran released the track “Visiting Hours,” ahead of his new record. Of the new release, Sheeran had said, “This is a song that is really, really dear to my heart and it’s one of my favorite songs on the album.”

Check out that new track below.

Track list for ‘=’

01. ‘Tides’

02. ‘Shivers’

03. ‘First Times’

04. ‘Bad Habits’

05. ‘Overpass Graffiti’

06. ‘The Joker And The Queen’

07. ‘Leave Your Life’

08. ‘Collide’

09. ‘2step’

10. ‘Stop The Rain’

11. ‘Love In Slow Motion’

12. ‘Visiting Hours’

13. ‘Sandman’

14. ‘Be Right Now’

Photo Credit: Zakary Walters