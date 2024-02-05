LOOK: Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Snap Iconic GRAMMYs Photo Moments Before Album Announcement

From the moment she stepped foot on the red carpet, all eyes and cameras were pointed to Taylor Swift. Although her boyfriend Travis Kelce missed the event due to preparing for the Super Bowl, she found herself surrounded by friends and fellow artists. To make the night even better, the singer won her 13th Grammy Award for Midnights. But that wasn’t all as Swift celebrated the Grammy with a gift for fans. And just soaking in the night, the icon took a moment to snap a photo with Ed Sheeran.

With all the top artists in the music industry in one room, there are sure to be memorable moments and more than enough pictures. Already gaining over 11,000 likes, Swift posed for a picture with best friend Sheeran. In the picture, Swift gracefully holds the singer’s face in her hands.

📷| Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/wLibGZY0Qg — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 5, 2024

Looking at the comment sections, fans absolutely adored the friendship the two singers share.”My favs!!! I love them so much!!!” One fan wrote, “Perfect mix of goofy and cute.” And another comment read, “I love them.”

Besides rubbing shoulders with Sheeran, Swift didn’t want to be the only one winning for the night. Knowing how much the fans matter, the icon decided to share a little news. She announced a new album will be dropping on April 19 called The Tortured Poets Department. Reacting to the news, fans flooded the star with praise, writing, “You tricked us… But this is even better than we expected.” Swift wasted no time sharing the cover for her new album as well.

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

Ed Sheeran Talks Taylor Swift Friendship

Excited for Swift, Sheeran once discussed their close relationship and how much they relate to each other. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I have long, long, long conversations with Taylor about stuff just because I feel like she’s one of the only people that actually truly understands where I’m at. because she’s solo artist, she’s stadiums.”

Explaining how they get each other, Sheeran added, “I mean that in itself is kind of therapy as well because you’re actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it, that has all the things that you feel and have insecurities about and how other people treat you or how your family treats you, how your friends treat you, she’s just basically in the same sphere.”

