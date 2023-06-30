AI Predicts How The Ramones Would Write a Song in 2023

Before you knew it a Ramones song came and went as fast as Dee Dee Ramone’s famous 1-2-3-4 countdown signal. Known for their simple style, with less simplistic lyrics, The Ramones captured multiple generations influencing some of their ’70s punk peers The Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Damned, and The Misfits, along with later apostles of their swift punk punches like U2, Pearl Jam, R.E.M., Nirvana, and Green Day, among many others.

The Ramones were influenced by early doo-wop, rock and roll, surf rock, and pop. They were also inspired by the more powered showmanship of The Animals, The Who, and their kin within the British invasion, along with other genres dotted in. The Ramones had a knack for incorporating each one into their sound.

Formed in Forest Hills in Queens, New York, in 1974, The Ramones released 14 albums during their 22 years together, from their 1976 self-titled debut through their final Adios Amigos in 1995 and continued to tour before breaking up in 1996. In 2002, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nearly 30 years since they disbanded, followed by the deaths of founding members Joey Ramone, Johnny Ramone, Dee Dee Dee Ramone, and Tommy Ramone, we can’t help but wonder how the band would write a song today. So, we asked ChatGPT.

“If the Ramones were still writing songs today, they would likely maintain their signature punk rock sound while incorporating some modern influences,” according to ChatGPT. “Ultimately, the Ramones’ songwriting approach would likely focus on simplicity, energy, and relatability with a touch of modern influence to keep their sound fresh.”

The AI site also outlined how the band might approach a song in the 21st century. Here are some of its predictions on what a Ramones song would sound like in 2023.

Fast and Catchy Melody

The Ramones were known for their simple yet infectious melodies. They would likely start by crafting a fast-paced and catchy melody that hooks the listeners from the start.

Distorted Guitars

The Ramones’ guitar-driven sound with distorted power chords was a defining aspect of their music. They would continue to rely on this aggressive guitar style to create a raw and energetic sound.

Short and Punchy Structure

The Ramones were known for their short and concise songs, often under three minutes. They would likely stick to this formula, delivering a high-energy burst of music with a straightforward structure that gets straight to the point.

Lyrical Themes

The Ramones often wrote about teenage angst, frustrations, and everyday life experiences. If they were writing today, they might explore similar themes while also incorporating contemporary issues and social commentary relevant to the current generation.

Modern Influences

To stay relevant, the Ramones might draw inspiration from contemporary punk rock bands and incorporate some modern elements into their music. This could involve experimenting with different production techniques, adding electronic elements, or incorporating influences from other subgenres of punk or rock.

High-Speed Tempo

The Ramones were known for their fast-paced songs. They would likely maintain this high-speed tempo to keep the energy levels up and capture the intensity of their punk sound.

Sing-Along Choruses

The Ramones had a knack for crafting sing-along choruses that allowed the audience to participate and connect with their music. They would likely continue this tradition, creating anthemic and memorable choruses that fans could shout along to during live performances.

On a related note, when asked “How a Ramones Song May Sound Today?” AI referred to the band’s 1978 Road to Ruin classic “I Wanna Be Sedated.”

Photo: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images