Chris Stapleton Releases Super Bowl Version of National Anthem

Chris Stapleton amazed audiences with his extraordinary performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl LVII earlier this year. Just in time for July 4th, the talented country singer has officially released his rendition of the National Anthem.

Dressed entirely in black and donning sunglasses, Stapleton took the stage as the third consecutive country singer to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl. Preceding him, Mickey Guyton delivered a remarkable rendition in 2022, and in 2021, Eric Church joined forces with Jazmine Sullivan for a memorable performance on the field.

Recently, Stapleton teamed up with Carly Pearce on her latest track titled “We Don’t Fight Anymore.” Over the past couple of years, he has also lent his voice to renowned artists such as Pink, Adele, and Joy Oladokun.

The singer is set to tackle his All-American Road Show Tour this July. He is set to be joining forces with George Strait for a series of stadium shows during the summer season.

Stapleton is a highly acclaimed musician, recognized with an impressive tally of 8 Grammy Awards, 15 CMA Awards, and 15 ACM Awards. With his immense talent and widespread admiration, he has become an esteemed and beloved figure in country music.

Notably, he was honored with Entertainer of the Year title at the 58th ACM Awards, earning him the esteemed ACM Triple Crown Award. Furthermore, Stapleton’s remarkable achievements include being named Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards for the sixth time, and establishing a new record for the most wins in that category.

Following the release of his highly-praised album Starting Over in 2020, Stapleton went on to receive many more accolades. The album secured three wins at the 67th Annual Grammys, including Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance for “You Should Probably Leave,” and Best Country Song for “Cold.”

It also received the prestigious Album of the Year recognition at both the CMA and ACM Awards. The album followed Stapleton’s platinum-certified releases, From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2, as well as his breakthrough solo debut album, Traveller, which achieved a remarkable five-time Platinum certification.

(Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)