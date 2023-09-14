We Asked AI to Write a Duet in the Style of Kurt Cobain and Jimi Hendrix – Check Out the Results

In Seattle rock music, there are lots of big names, from Chris Cornell to Heart. But two stand above all the others, no matter how you slice it: Kurt Cobain and Jimi Hendrix.

Videos by American Songwriter

While the rock legends have since passed away—Cobain in 1994 and Hendrix in 1970, both members of the tragic 27 Club—we couldn’t help but wonder what a song written by the two of them in collaboration might sound like.

Though we cannot ever know that for sure, even though we already know what they might look like today, ChatGPT came up with one possibility.

“This Earthly Jail”

(Verse 1 – Jimi Hendrix Style)

In the haze of purple skies, I take my stand,

A guitar in my hand, I’m ready to expand,

Electric notes, they dance and swirl around,

As I paint the air with sound, my soul unbound.

(Chorus – Kurt Cobain Style)

Hey, hey, I feel the pain,

In this world, we’re all insane,

Guitar screams and voices wail,

Let’s break free from this earthly jail.

(Verse 2 – Kurt Cobain Style)

In the shadows, I find my peace,

A distortion of reality, a sweet release,

With raw emotions, I’ll pierce the night,

As the stars collide, we’ll burn so bright.

(Bridge – Jimi Hendrix Style)

I’ll play my riffs, like fire in the sky,

Bend those strings, let the music fly,

The voodoo child casting spells on the stage,

Lost in the groove, feeling the rage.

(Bridge – Kurt Cobain Style)

Smoldering thoughts in a world that’s numb,

My heart beats loud like a distant drum,

With every strum, I’ll scream my truth,

A voice for the broken, the lost, the youth.

Chorus – Together)

Hey, hey, we feel the pain,

In this world, we’re all insane,

Guitar screams and voices wail,

Let’s break free from this earthly jail.

(Guitar Solo – Jimi Hendrix Style)

(Guitar Solo – Kurt Cobain Style)

(Verse 3 – Together)

In the echoes of our souls combined,

A legacy of two, forever entwined,

Through the highs and lows, we’ll take a stand,

Guiding the lost with our guitar’s command.

(Outro – Jimi Hendrix Style)

In the end, the music remains,

A testament to the joy and the pains,

As long as the strings are meant to play,

Our spirits will live on, come what may.

(Outro – Kurt Cobain Style)

In the silence, we’ll still be heard,

The power of music, our final word,

In the hearts of those who understand,

Our song will echo through the land.

(Outro – Together)

Hey, hey, we’ll break the chains,

In this world, love will remain,

Guitar screams and voices wail,

Forever freed from this earthly jail.

Final Thoughts

What could have been a bit of a fruitless endeavor turned into something great, actually. The chorus of this song is superb:

Hey, hey, we feel the pain,

In this world, we’re all insane,

Guitar screams and voices wail,

Let’s break free from this earthly jail.

Can you imagine Cobain and Hendrix singing together about “this earthly jail”? Magnificent!

Another great part of the artificial intelligence-generated song is when both Cobain and Hendrix talk about the universe, with Cobain singing, With raw emotions, I’ll pierce the night / As the stars collide, we’ll burn so bright. And Hendrix offering next, I’ll play my riffs, like fire in the sky / Bend those strings, let the music fly.

Photo by Doug McKenzie/Getty Images