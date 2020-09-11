New Age Artist Ajeet on her Soundscapes & ‘Lunar’ EP with ‘She Rocks’

In this episode of the She Rocks Podcast, host Laura B. Whitmore talks with Ajeet. Ajeet is a chart-topping world music artist weaving inspiration from traditional Irish folk to mystical and meditative soundscapes. Her recent Lunar EP is a gorgeous, mesmerizing aural journey. As a producer and multi-instrumentalist, Ajeet talks about music creation, challenges for women in audio, spirituality and the ebb and flow of inspiration as we expand and contract our musical consciousness.

Check out Ajeet’s full Lunar EP below!

