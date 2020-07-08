Isolde Fair & Starr Parodi Talk About a Rising Music Career on ‘She Rocks’

Young Isolde Fair first made waves when she took words from Hilary Clinton’s concession speech and created a moving song and video for her single, “To All The Little Girls.” Now the young Ms. Fair is back with a new, inspiring piece of work called “Rise.” Here we sat down with Isolde and her mother/co-writer, renowned film composer and musician Starr Parodi, to talk about the piece, the video and what’s next. Find out more here.

The She Rocks Podcast presents conversations with extraordinary women from all walks of the music industry, from top-tier performers to behind-the-scenes heroes. Sharing insights, tips, gear rundowns and so much more, the She Rocks Podcast gets in-depth and personal about all the issues that matter.

The show is hosted by Laura B. Whitmore, founder of the Women’s International Music Network and the She Rocks Awards, journalist for Parade.com and music industry marketer. A champion for women in music, Whitmore has interviewed hundreds of musicians from every spectrum of the industry. Find out more here.

Watch Fair’s music video for “Rise” below.