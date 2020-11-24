Musical Renaissance Woman Jonatha Brooke Discusses her New Album

In this episode of the She Rocks Podcast, podcast host Laura B. Whitmore and Jonatha Brooke talk about her new release The Sweetwater Sessions. Brooke also gives a sneak peek at a new musical project in the works, songwriting tips and ideas, creativity during lockdown and her weekly Kitchen Covid live online performance series. She’s fun, energetic and a beautiful spirit!

Singer/songwriter Jonatha Brooke always brings a unique creative focus to everything she does. Formerly of the New England-based folk-rock duo The Story, Jonatha Brooke has been writing songs, making records and touring since the early ’90s. After four major label releases, she started her own independent label in 1999 and has since released eight more albums including her most recent 2019’s EP Imposter. Brooke has also co-written songs with Katy Perry and The Courtyard Hounds among others. She’s written for four Disney films and numerous television shows. In 2014, Brooke debuted her one-woman musical and companion album My Mother Has Four Noses at the Duke Theater in New York City.

Despite her productivity as a musician, Brooke has never taken the process of songwriting for granted – nor the benefits of having a deadline and a purpose to focus her creative energy. “Songwriting is a mysterious, elusive thing,” she said. “I never count on it to be there, so I’m always looking for ways to challenge myself creatively.” When the offer came to record material as part of a Sweetwater Studios Master Class session, Brooke saw it as an opportunity to complete her next album. “The idea was just so lovely because I knew the team from working with them previously and knew we could make something really special,” she said. “It really pushed me into high gear.”

Listen to Jonatha Brooke’s The Sweetwater Sessions below.