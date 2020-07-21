Debra Devi on New EP and Musical Life in Today’s World with ‘She Rocks’

In this episode of She Rocks Podcast, host Laura B. Whitmore talks with Debra Devi who is a powerhouse guitarist and singer/songwriter with two feet firmly planted in blues/rock. Her new project, A Zillion Stars Overhead EP, ventures into melodic rock territory and features Jorgen Carlsson of Gov’t Mule on bass and drums by Amfibian drummer John Hummel. It was mixed by Sylvia Massy. Here we chatted with Devi about the creation of the project and musical life in this new world.

