Review: A Rascal Returns and Felix Cavaliere Regales in His Roots

Felix Cavaliere

Then and Now

(Atisha II Records)

3.5 out of 5 stars

Felix Cavaliere’s resume is well known. He’s inscribed in the annals of classic rock and roll as one of the chief architects of the Young Rascals—later, simply The Rascals—a forebear of what’s popularly known as “blue-eyed soul,” the sound that combined the electricity imbued with the first wave of the ‘60s rock resurgence with classic R&B. They did it by effectively writing their own material and repeatedly hitting the top of the charts, proving formidable competition for those on either side of the Atlantic.

Given the fact that so many vintage artists are turning to retreading the classics as a means of perpetrating their presence, it’s hardly a surprise to find Cavaliere returning to his roots. The covers included here were, after all, the source of his original inspiration, so here again the familiarity factor weighs in favorably. The arrangements hold true to the original renditions, and while Cavaliere’s vocals retain their soulful sheen, the real appeal lies in the selection of songs. “Slip Away,” “Spanish Harlem,” and “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” are rendered with the reverence they deserve, but so too, the Cavaliere compositions—“Along the Way, “Summer in El Barrio,” “Road Trip,” “Get On Home,” and “Soul Love”—find a seamless segue at the same time. In fact, on first listen, it’s difficult to tell the standards from the originals.

That, then, makes the aptly dubbed Then and Now true to its title and more than simply another standards set that would indicate lack of ambition, inspiration, or the desire to do anything more than simply biding time. Cavaliere shines with an eager embrace and the abject enthusiasm that shows he still retains the potency and prowess he had some 60 years prior. At age 81, he’s as inspired as ever, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Granted, a Rascals reunion would be a welcome return—save the fact that drummer Dino Danelli passed away a year ago—as evidenced by their remarkable Once Upon a Dream reunion tour in 2012. Nevertheless, Cavaliere still tours, often with a faux Rascals as his backing band. The fact that Then and Now finds him with such verve and vitality serves to make this album a real timeless treat.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

