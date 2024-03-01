Alex Van Halen’s Memoir ‘Brothers’ Touted as “a Remarkable Tribute” to Eddie Van Halen

New details have been revealed about Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen’s forthcoming autobiography, Brothers, which will be published on October 22. The book is described as “a love letter” to his late younger brother, Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, which was written while Alex was still mourning the death of his sibling.

Videos by American Songwriter

Brothers was co-written with respected New Yorker writer Ariel Levy. According to a description posted at VanHalenStore.com, the book will offer an “intimate and open account” of Alex’s life, in which he “shares his personal story of family, friendship, music, and brotherly love in a remarkable tribute to his beloved brother and bandmate.”

[RELATED: Van Halen Drummer Alex Van Halen Has Written a Memoir Titled Brothers That’s Set to Drop Soon]

Brothers will feature the 70-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famers recollections of his and his brothers’ childhood, including their early life in the Netherlands and then growing up in Pasadena, California.

The memoir also will include Alex’s stories of his many years with Van Halen the band. Van Halen will delve into the “musical politics, infighting, and … bad-boy behavior” that came with being a member of the legendary rock group.

Alex Reflects on His Life with His Brother

“I was with him from day one,” Alex writes of his brother. “We shared the experience of coming to this country and figuring out how to fit in. We shared a record player, an 800-square-foot house, a mom and dad, and a work ethic.”

He continued, “Later, we shared the back of a tour bus, alcoholism, the experience of becoming famous, of becoming fathers and uncles, and of spending more hours in the studio than I’ve spent doing anything else in this life. We shared a depth of understanding that most people can only hope to achieve in a lifetime.”

More About the Brothers Book

Brothers also will feature previously unseen photos from Van Halen’s personal archives. The cover of the memoir features a vintage black-and-white photo of Alex and Edward Van Halen, set in an all-black border.

Fans who order the book from Van Halen’s official online store also will receive a free exclusive collectible. Information about pre-ordering will be announced at a later date.

About Eddie Van Halen’s Death

Eddie Van Halen died on October 6, 2020, after suffering a stroke while battling cancer. He was 65. The group disbanded after Edward’s passing, and Alex his been inactive musically since then.