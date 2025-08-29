Alice Cooper Said John Lennon Would Take a Swing at Anyone Who Criticized Paul McCartney: “That Was His Best Friend”

The Beatles‘ breakup is one of the most tempestuous and tumultuous band breakups in the history of popular music. There are a plethora of different theories, sources, and witnesses articulating the many reasons behind the band’s breakup. However, at the end of the day, each band member had their own very personal reasons for The Beatles’ end. That being said, each member’s story might be a bit different. Though what seemingly stayed the same despite the breakup was John Lennon and Paul McCartney‘s loyalty to one another as best mates.

Paul McCartney and John Lennon certainly had their professional and personal quarrels, but what good friends and business partners don’t? Despite these quarrels, Lennon and McCartney were able to keep in mind the importance of their relationship not through the lens of professionalism, but through the lens of loyalty. After all, these two lads were as thick as thieves during arguably some of the most transformative years of their lives.

Alice Cooper once attested to this, as he divulged how Lennon stuck up for McCartney in his way, and how McCartney did so for Lennon in his way. Both lines of defense contrasted highly; however, at their essence, they both did the same thing: Defended the person in question.

Despite Their Differences, John Lennon Was Always a Ride-Or-Die for Paul McCartney

During an interview with iHeart Radio, Alice Cooper chimed in on the breakup of The Beatles and the loyalty that still existed between Paul McCartney and John Lennon. Concerning the two’s professional breakup, Cooper stated, “I think John wanted to be more political. Paul was not into that that much.”

According to Cooper, these creative differences didn’t infringe on the mutual feelings of loyalty and deep friendship between Paul and John post-Beatles. Regarding that subject, Cooper stated, “If anybody said anything bad about Paul, John would take a swing at you, because that was his best friend.”

“If anybody said anything about John to Paul, Paul would walk out of the room. He’d just walk out. Because you are not allowed to talk about their best friends. They were best friends no matter what was going on in the whole thing,” added Cooper.

Say what you want about The Beatles’ breakup and who was at fault, but one thing about the Fab Four that is undeniably true is that they remained friends in light of the controversy. Now, were they as close as they were while in The Beatles? Probably not, but according to Alice Cooper, they looked out for each other in light of the apparent conflict.

