3 Classic Rock Songs With Long Intros That Prove Our Attention Spans Are Longer Than We Think

Don’t bore us, get to the chorus. That’s what the hit songwriters say. But, if done well, an epic rock intro locks in one’s attention in anticipation of what’s next. In the 1960s, albums began to outpace singles as the preferred format. The LP, or long play, gave artists room to experiment beyond bite-sized radio tunes. They weren’t interested in hitting the chorus by the 30-second mark. And listeners proved to be more patient than the record labels or radio programmers gave them credit for.

So, in this rambling spirit, here are three classic rock songs with long intros. Perhaps the professional hit makers have bored us with their hasty sprints to the chorus.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who

And the award for greatest rock and roll intro goes to… I mean, has a better rock intro been recorded? Pete Townshend’s ostinato that begins the song recalls the patient minimalism of composer Terry Riley. Already in 1971, you were witnessing emerging technology changing the sound of rock music—perfect for a restless songwriter like Townshend. Additionally, his organ repetition aims for the guru vibes of Meher Baba, and the combination of inspirations is reflected in the song title. But this mix of machine-like repetition and a loose and unhinged rock band never gets old.

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)” by Pink Floyd

For those who think one minute isn’t long enough to equate a long intro, here’s a song with “Pts. 1-5” in its title. This space epic was composed in tribute to Pink Floyd’s founder, Syd Barrett. The vocals don’t enter until nearly nine minutes in. Before then, Richard Wright performs a shimmering and cosmic keyboard bed while David Gilmour scatters weeping notes echoing the last fragments of Barrett’s mind slowly fading away. Gilmour then returns with his iconic and sparse arpeggios. Little flickerings before Nick Mason and Roger Waters enter with a slow groove. Still minutes away from the first verse.

“Crazy On You” by Heart

You could probably fill this list with progressive rock tunes, but let’s end on a folk rock classic. Nancy Wilson’s acoustic guitar intro splits “Crazy On You” into two distinct movements. But it also foreshadows the desperate fury of her sister, Ann. Here, Ann’s desperate to avoid the tumult of the times and instead escape into the arms of her lover. It’s primal, free, chaotic. And her irrational impulse feels perfectly rational. Like the brain finally coming to terms with what the body demands. Often, the body just wants more.

