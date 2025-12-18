Alice Cooper’s 2026 Tour Plans Feature Special Shows With Magician Criss Angel, Festival Performances, & More

Alice Cooper has been filling in his 2026 tour calendar with a variety of concerts and special shows. The shock rocker will begin the coming year with a series of unique performances in Las Vegas with magician Criss Angel. The shows, dubbed “Welcome to Our Nightmare,” are scheduled for March 6-8, April 3-4, and May 22-23 at the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The performances will feature a rock concert combined with an over-the-top magic presentation. The extravaganza is described as “the Shock Rock Magic experience of a lifetime,” and “a theatrical visual feast.” During the shows, Cooper and his band will deliver a 90-minute performance featuring many of his classic hits. Angel will be onstage at the same time performing macabre magic tricks and spectacular illusions.

Cooper also has one other confirmed U.S. concert scheduled for 2026. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is part of the May 7 lineup of the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. Alice is on a bill headlined by Guns N’ Roses and also featuring Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Black Label Society, and many others.

In addition, Cooper recently announced plans for an early-summer European trek that will feature headlining shows and festival appearances.

The outing kicks off on June 13 with a concert in Istanbul, Turkey, and is plotted out through a July 12 performance at the AMA Music Festival in Romano d’Ezzelino, Italy. The tour also includes shows in Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Germany.

Visit AliceCooper.com for more information about his tour plans. Fans interested in purchasing tickets may want to check StubHub.

More Recent Cooper News

Cooper isn’t quite done with his 2025 performance plans. Since late November, Alice has been taking part in the “Night of the Proms” tour in Germany. Two shows remain on the trek, scheduled for December 19 and 20 in Cologne. “Night of the Proms” features rock and pop artists performing with orchestral accompaniment. Other artists featured on the 2025 tour include Joss Stone and Ultravox’s Midge Ure.

2025 also saw Cooper release a new studio album called The Revenge of Alice Cooper that he recorded with the other surviving members of the original Alice Cooper group.

The album is the first full-length collection of songs Cooper has made with bassist Dennis Dunaway, guitarist Michael Bruce, and drummer Neal Smith since Muscle of Love in 1973.

The new album was produced with longtime Cooper studio collaborator Bob Ezrin. It features a posthumous appearance by the group’s founding lead guitarist, Glen Buxton, who died in 1997. An unreleased Buxton guitar part was incorporated into a new tune titled “What Happened to You.”

Dunaway, Bruce, and Smith also joined Cooper to perform at the 2025 edition of Alice’s annual Christmas Pudding benefit concert. The show took place on November 15 in Phoenix, Arizona. According to Setlist.fm, Cooper and his old bandmates played a seven-song set that included five classics and two new tunes.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

