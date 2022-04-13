Alicia Keys, Queen, Bonnie Raitt, Wu-Tang Clan, and More Inducted Into National Recording Registry

Albums by Alicia Keys and Wu-Tang Clan and songs including Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” and other historical recordings are among a collection of recorded pieces being inducted this year into the National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress revealed 25 titles, including songs, albums, historical recordings, and a podcast that will be preserved in the National Recording Registry.

Albums inducted include Keys’ 2001 hit album Songs In A Minor, and Wu-Tang Clan’s 1993 debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), in addition to A Tribe Called Quest’s 1991 debut The Low End Theory, The Shirelles’ 1960 debut Tonight’s the Night, along with Linda Ronstadt’s Canciones de Mi Padre, Bonnie Raitt’s Nick of Time, Buena Vista Social Club’s self-titled debut, and Terry Riley’s In C.

In addition to Queen and Ricky Martin’s songs, other tracks now in the Registry, include Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Walking the Floor Over You” by Ernest Tubb, “Moon River” by Andy Williams, and “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” by The Four Tops.

“When we recorded ‘I’ll Be There,’ I have to admit, we thought of the song as an experiment for the album,” said Duke Fakir, the last surviving member of The Four Tops, in a statement. “We never believed it would even make it on the album, let alone be a hit for all time in ‘The Library of Congress.’ I wish Levi, Obie (Benson), and Lawrence (Payton) were here with me today so we could celebrate this incredible accolade together. And we owe an incredible debt of gratitude to Holland-Dozier-Holland, the tailors of great music, who wrote it.”

In addition to albums and songs, the Registry has also added the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast featuring an interview with Robin Williams, and a WNYC radio broadcast from Sept. 11, 2001, during the attacks on the World Trade Center. The station transmitter was located atop one of the Twin Towers.

Other historical broadcasts on the list include the presidential speeches of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the coverage of Hank Aaron’s 715th home run by WSB-Atlanta by legendary sportscaster Milo Hamilton.

Check out the full Library of Congress list HERE.

Photo: RCA Records