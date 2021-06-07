Alicia Keys Releases 20th Anniversary Edition of Record-Breaking Debut LP ‘Songs In A Minor’ with Two Previously Unreleased Tracks

When Alicia Keys released her debut full-length album on June 5, 2001, Songs in A Minor shattered global sales records. The album was the first step for the classically trained pianist who was raised in New York City and signed her first record deal with Columbia at age 15.

Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the certified diamond record’s lead single, “Fallin’,” propelled Keys to global success. The song spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a place on the highly coveted Billboard Hot 100 Songs of the Decade list.

On June 7, 2021, 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist and trans-genre icon celebrates two decades of shapeshifting music with a 20th Anniversary edition of the 16-track album with two previously unreleased songs—“Foolish Heart” and “Crazy (Mi Corazon),” from the original album recording sessions.

Along with the Songs In A Minor (20th Anniversary Edition), TIDAL is also joining in on the celebration with a special digital re-release of Keys’ entire iconic catalog, starting on June 5. The re-release of Songs In A Minor will feature exclusive video commentary alongside her album contributors, giving fans a new way to discover more about her music.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Modern English has collaborated with Sony Music on behalf of Keys with a bespoke website where fans are invited to pen letters about their fond memories of the album, from its release and tour, to her music in general. Fans will be able to interact with the user-generated content—which will also allow photos—as they scroll through a moving globe, which launched on June 7 here.

A specially packaged, limited quantity, 2LP version of the album is now available through Alicia Keys’ artist store. Vinyl Me Please has also reissued the standard version of Songs in A Minor pressed on limited edition green galaxy vinyl. Fans can also purchase exclusive new album anniversary merch, including a short sleeve shirt, trucker hat, and canvas tote bag, here.

Listen to Alicia Keys’ Songs in A Minor (20th Anniversary Edition) here.