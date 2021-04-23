Paramore’s Hayley Williams Officially Releases Broadcast’s “Colour Me In” After a 24-Hour Tease

First released in October as part of a one-day voter registration effort, Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy, a 40-track album featuring previously-unreleased recordings by the likes of R.E.M., Phoebe Bridgers, and Death Cab For Cutie — Hayley Williams cover of Broadcast’s 2003 track, “Colour Me In” is officially available via Atlantic Records.

“I really love Broadcast. It was hard to choose which song of theirs I wanted to cover,” says Williams, “but I feel like this one hits me in a sweet spot that’s strangely comforted by longing and melancholy. I recorded this days before lockdown last year and it’s just been floating around in the ether. So happy it’s got a place to land now. Enjoy.”

“Colour Me In” follows Hayley’s surprise release of the album FLOWERS for VASES / descansos earlier this year, shortly after the recent release of Williams’ acoustic EP, PETALS FOR ARMOR: SELF-SERENADES. The EP features stripped-down new renditions of “Simmer” and “Why We Ever”—both originally found on Williams’ internationally acclaimed debut solo album, PETALS FOR ARMOR—alongside the previously unheard “Find Me Here.”

“Colour Me In” comes just days after the artist shared a screenshot of a text message conversation with Paramore’s drummer Zac Farro that hints at a sixth record for the punk-rock trio.

“There’s not really a moment I don’t think about Paramore, but this has been a really great exercise to just believe in myself as a person and as the artist,” Williams told Zane Lowe during a 2020 interview with Apple Music. “I mean I’m lucky I’ve got a great creative community around me that don’t let me doubt myself for too long. They’ll tell me to listen back to something I’ve done or to look at something and see the proof so there’s reality that I can touch.”

Photo by Lindsey Byrnes