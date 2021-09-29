Jason Aldean Rolls Out His 10th Album ‘Macon, Georgia’ With Plans to Share 30 New Songs

On September 27, country music superstar Jason Aldean announced an intricate roll-out plan for his 10th studio album. To mark this milestone, Aldean pays tribute to his proud roots, titling the LP Macon, Georgia.

Over his 16 year career, Aldean has shaped the sound of modern country music. To distill this signature sound, the artist emphasized lyricism that lends itself to transcendent storytelling. Wielding traditional country influence, the multi-Platinum artist pushes genre bounds as he has continued to build upon that revered foundation.

With 25 No.1 hits, 15 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold, Aldean shows no signs of slowing as he approaches this impressive career marker. His unique ability to connect with his audience from stage is best exhibited in his resumé which includes three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year.”

The first stop on this winding journey begins November 12 when the artist will drop the first batch of 15 songs under the titled Macon. Comprised of 10 originals, this release also includes one live track from each of his first five albums — Jason Aldean (2005), Relentless (2007), Wide Open (2009), My Kinda Party (2010), and Night Train (2012).

With the veteran hand of producer Michal Knox, Macon exhibits Aldean’s dynamic approach to country music. From Southern rock-steeped anthems to traditional country ballads, this first batch is an intentional summation of the artist’s expansive contribution to the genre.

“Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become and for me, it’s no different…especially from a music standpoint,” Aldean said in a press statement. “My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background. Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between Country music, Southern rock, blues, and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my own way.”

Aldean will continue in phases until he shares all 30 of his new songs as a full release on April 22, 2022. To celebrate the full release, Macon, Georgia will also be packaged in a commemorative three-disc vinyl set.

Check out the tracklist below and pre-order the first 15 songs, here. Tickets and dates for Aldean’s Back In The Saddle Tour are available on his website.

Photo Credit: Joseph Llanes