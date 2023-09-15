All Time Low and Avril Lavigne Are “Fake As Hell” in New Song

All Time Low is “Fake As Hell” with Avril Lavigne in their new collaboration. The pop-punk jam finds the band calling bluff in a failed relationship, casting Lavigne as the allegedly deceitful woman. I know it’s better if we both say / “So long and thanks for the memories” / I’d like to say that it’s been real / But it’s been fake as hell, they wail in the chorus. Lavigne and All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth’s strong voices sound like they were made for each other, making for a natural collaboration.

Videos by American Songwriter

“‘Fake As Hell’ is a song about recognizing what’s real and saying goodbye to what’s not— it’s about cutting ties with people and things that don’t lift you up and help you progress,” Gaskarth explains in a statement. “It’s a wave goodbye to whatever’s in the rear-view mirror and a new perspective on the road ahead. Collaborating on this one with Avril is a dream realized and getting to watch her do what she does best in the studio was crazy inspiring.”

[RELATED: Behind the Band Name: All Time Low]

This is the latest collaboration for Lavigne, who made a surprise appearance with country superstar Miranda Lambert at CMA Fest in Nashville in June 2023 where she performed “Sk8er Boi” and Lambert’s hit, “Kerosene.”

“Fake As Hell” follows the release of the band’s latest album, Tell Me I’m Alive, in March 2023. All Time Low had a hit in April 2020 with “Monsters” which spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, marking its first No. 1 on the chart. It was re-released in December 2020 with Demi Lovato on lead vocals.

All Time Low is currently on their headlining 2023 The Sound of Letting Go Tour with opening acts Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd. The tour ends with a two-night stint at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on October 21 and 22.

All Time Low 2023 Tour Dates:

September 15, 2023 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

September 17, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

September 20, 2023 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

September 22, 2023 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore*

September 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

September 24, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

September 26, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

September 27, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

September 28, 2023 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

October 01, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

October 03, 2023 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live – Ballroom

October 04, 2023 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

October 06, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

October 07, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Observatory SD

October 11, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

October 14, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

October 16, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

October 17, 2023 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival 2023

October 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival 2023

Photo by Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage