“Alright, I Heard Y’all”: Luke Bryan Dropping Full Track of Viral Snippet After Fans Anoint It the “Song of the Summer”

Luke Bryan is looking at a busy 2024. The “Country Girl” singer just wrapped up judging season 25 of American Idol and is preparing to embark on his highly-anticipated Mind of a Country Boy Tour. On Wednesday (May 29), Bryan’s social media followers got a glimpse of his unreleased song of the same name. Cheekily, the five-time Entertainer of the Year asked, “Should I release it before the tour?” The answer was a resounding “yes,” including from American Idol runner-up Will Moseley. Just one day later, Bryan has decided to give the people what they want.

“Mind of a Country Boy” Due in June

“Mind of a Country Boy” will drop June 14 at midnight, but fans can pre-order it now. “Alright, I heard y’all,” the “One Margarita” singer wrote on social media Thursday (May 30.)

Fans are already marking their calendars. “Another summer anthem from the king of summer anthems is loading!!!” one Instagram user exclaimed.

Another user echoed those sentiments on X/Twitter. “it’s gonna be the song of the summer,” they wrote.

So excited your releasing this song early @lukebryan it’s gonna be the song of the summer it’s a fantastic song #MindOfACountryBoy — lorraine o sullivan (@tweetlorraine26) May 30, 2024

Indeed, you could dedicate an entire Spotify playlist to Bryan’s “summer anthems.” Examples include 2017’s No. 1 hit “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” along with “Cold Beer Drinker” and “Drunk On You.”

“Mind of a Country Boy” looks to add to that list. Are the Appaloosa cats gonna bite? Bryan sings. If they do, are we fryin’ em tonight?

What do y’all think? Should I release it before the tour? #MindOfACountryBoyTour pic.twitter.com/Q0CtodIltJ — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) May 28, 2024

Is Luke Bryan Returning to ‘American Idol’ For Season 23?

Season 22 of American Idol wrapped May 16, and with it, Katy Perry’s time on the show. The “Part of Me” singer left Idol after seven seasons to focus on making new music. The jury is still out on Perry’s replacement, although online speculation has run amok.

Speaking to USA Today May 21, judge Lionel Richie reminisced on the trio’s “hot mess” early years.

“We were a train wreck when we first met,” said the “We Are the World” singer. I knew Katy, I knew Luke, but we had never worked together.”

Despite some growing pains, the judges adjusted. “Once we realized that Katy’s going to come out of her clothes somewhere during the course of the show—a malfunction is going to happen—and Luke is going to eat the pizza and drop it on his lap, it’s enough to keep you on pins,” Richie said. “But it worked.”

