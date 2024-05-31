Katy Perry Strikes Multi-Million Dollar Deal Following ‘American Idol’ Departure

For several years, Katy Perry sat alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on American Idol. While always willing to share her opinion on the show, the singer decided to end her time to pursue her own career. Although the producers of American Idol continue to search for the perfect star to replace her, it appears Perry is already back on stage as reports claim the singer will perform at a pre-wedding bash for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Wanting to share their love for each other with the world, the couple apparently invited Perry to serenade fans during a cruise from Italy to France. Calling the masquerade event La Vite E Un Viaggio, which translates to “Life is a journey”, Perry will perform at Cannes. Giving away some of the details, an insider said, “They have invited 800 guests who are currently on a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa. It will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big bash, which will be at a $51 million estate. The party itself will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment.” According to The Sun UK, Perry will be “banking millions” for the gig.

Katy Perry Wins Legal Battle Over Home

While seeming like one of the biggest parties in history, the pre-wedding bash doesn’t end with just a performance from Perry. The insider added, “Afterwards, guests will watch a huge fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes. When they say there’s been no expense spared, they really mean it.”

Besides snagging a pretty penny for her upcoming performance, Perry also ended a four-year legal battle that involved the sale of a California home worth $15 million. According to reports, the original owner, Carl Westcott sold the property to Perry back in 2020. While seeming like a normal business deal, Westcott claimed he was mentally unfit to complete the sale.

Having battled through the legal system for years, a judge finally ruled in favor of Perry, who now has the keys to her home and an upcoming gig worth millions.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)